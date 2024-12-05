Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

EW opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

