Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,276,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PACCAR by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in PACCAR by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,316.94. This represents a 15.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $118.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.