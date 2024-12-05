Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $2,905,900.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,705.22. The trade was a 64.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,269,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,306.05. This represents a 27.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

