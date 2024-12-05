eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,423 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at eBay

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,833,196.22. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

