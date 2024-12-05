Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $372.60 and last traded at $373.04. Approximately 190,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,084,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Eaton by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

