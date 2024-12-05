East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

EWBC opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $45,980.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,210. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $59,460,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 152.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 152,334 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 520,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

