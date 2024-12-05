DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,058 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 360,445 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 25.9% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,310,000 after purchasing an additional 626,586 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $53,015,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $29,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,638.16. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

