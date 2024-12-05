Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.640–0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.5 million-$316.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.9 million. Domo also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.17)-$(0.13) EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 469,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In related news, CFO David R. Jolley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,340.35. This represents a 3.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

