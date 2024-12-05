Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 7.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 15,317,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 41,020,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

