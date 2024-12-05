Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.25 and traded as high as $150.00. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $149.16, with a volume of 623,382 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $252,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

