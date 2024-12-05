DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2232324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

