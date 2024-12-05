Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $22.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DE opened at $456.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $469.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company's revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.41.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

