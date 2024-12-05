Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $218.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DECK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $204.20 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,492 shares of company stock worth $15,590,797. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

