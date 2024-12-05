DA Davidson Boosts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $35.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 311.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

