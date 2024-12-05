CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
