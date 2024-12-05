CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $344.72 and last traded at $345.97. Approximately 2,425,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,006,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.59.

Specifically, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 701.76, a PEG ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

