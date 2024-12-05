CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,179 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

