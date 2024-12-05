CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,113 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of CRH worth $37,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,341,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 515.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in CRH by 8,189.3% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,527 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 0.8 %

CRH stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $104.19.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.