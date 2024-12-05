CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52), with a volume of 3677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.58).

CPPGroup Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

