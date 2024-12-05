Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Now Covered by D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Arun Swaminathan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 9,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COYA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

