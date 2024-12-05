Covestro (ETR:1COV) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €57.72 ($60.76) and last traded at €57.72 ($60.76). 296,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.58 ($60.61).

Covestro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

