Contrasting Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRIDEX and Gadsden Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $51.87 million 0.55 -$9.57 million ($0.67) -2.58 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Gadsden Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IRIDEX.

This table compares IRIDEX and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -22.79% -192.95% -33.97% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IRIDEX and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

IRIDEX presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given IRIDEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Risk and Volatility

IRIDEX has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -4.93, meaning that its share price is 593% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Gadsden Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

