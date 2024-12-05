Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Condor Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile

Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

