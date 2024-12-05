Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 25,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 25,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$283,850.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

CMG stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.27. 33,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,342. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$922.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

