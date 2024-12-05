Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.55 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

