Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Plans $0.15 Semi-annual Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

