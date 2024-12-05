Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total transaction of $3,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,218,413.97. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,611.20.

On Friday, October 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $330.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 3.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.08.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.33.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

