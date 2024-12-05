CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 538534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

