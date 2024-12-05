CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.44. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 12,630,248 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $254,836 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

