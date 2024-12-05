Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Citizens Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

CZFS traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $71.32. 28,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,757. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

