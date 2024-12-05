Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. 3,222,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,608,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

