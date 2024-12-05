Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $79.61 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

