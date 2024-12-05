Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

CHMG stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $252.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,322.91. This represents a 17.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

