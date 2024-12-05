Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Up 64.7% – Still a Buy?

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 64.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 9,571,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average daily volume of 489,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Cereplast Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39.
Cereplast Company Profile
Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.
