Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $853.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.