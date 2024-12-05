Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $853.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $33.25.
Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 49.52%.
Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial
Central Pacific Financial Company Profile
Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
