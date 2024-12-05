Centiva Capital LP Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 280,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,818.88. This represents a 96.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $3,432,219.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,512 shares of company stock worth $24,534,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RVLV opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

