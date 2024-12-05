Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Trading Up 57.1% – Time to Buy?

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 57.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
Cemtrex Trading Down 9.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.