Celebrus Technologies plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:CLBS)

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Celebrus Technologies stock opened at GBX 297.15 ($3.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,010.00 and a beta of 1.34. Celebrus Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($4.02). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 475 ($6.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of Celebrus Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.49), for a total value of £94,553.25 ($120,143.90). 15.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celebrus Technologies Company Profile

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

