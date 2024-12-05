Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $99,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,878,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,332.28. This trade represents a 36.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total transaction of $2,565,536.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,714,323.35. This trade represents a 15.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $399.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.78 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

