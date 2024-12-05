Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stake Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 145.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $180,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Cars.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $492,927.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,980.46. This represents a 9.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $89,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,985.18. This represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

