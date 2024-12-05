Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $3,513,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 802.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $283,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $216,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH opened at $125.24 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $126.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

