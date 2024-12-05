Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $14.80. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 1,141,570 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 65.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

