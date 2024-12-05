Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $14.80. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 1,141,570 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Activity at Capricor Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 65.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
