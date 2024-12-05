Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$61.00 to C$70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as high as C$66.87 and last traded at C$66.18, with a volume of 801303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.88.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPX. Desjardins upped their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $317,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.15. The stock has a market cap of C$8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

