Canaccord Genuity Group Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$142.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NA. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.10.
In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
