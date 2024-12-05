Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CPB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.57. 1,037,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,484. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,048,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,581,000 after buying an additional 298,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,603,000 after buying an additional 161,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,827,000 after buying an additional 322,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.