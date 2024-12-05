Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CGO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

