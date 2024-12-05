BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stake Boosted by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

