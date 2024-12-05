Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 299682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 15.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

