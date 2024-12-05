BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair raised BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Get BrightView alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BV

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE BV opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BrightView has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.74 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,685.24. The trade was a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,086,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightView by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.