Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.46.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 142.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

